Restrictions scheduled for inspections on West End Bridge

PITTSBURGH — Drivers can expect to see restrictions on the West End Bridge next week.

PennDOT said crews will be inspecting the bridge starting Monday.

Inspection will continue until Wednesday.

Crews will work from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Single-lane restrictions will be put in the following locations at the northern end of the bridge:

Route 65

Beaver Avenue

North Point Drive

Inspections will be handled by The Markosky Engineering Group, Inc. and the Sofis Company, Inc.

Drivers are asked to plan ahead and use caution if driving in the area.

