Rivers Casino Pittsburgh payments toward arena construction hit $116.9M

PITTSBURGH — Rivers Casino Pittsburgh paid $4.4 million on Tuesday toward the construction expense of PPG Paints Arena, the venue that serves as home ice for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Sports & Exhibition Authority of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County and the casino jointly announced that $116.9 million has been funded to date, more than halfway to goal.

Rivers Casino contributes $7.5 million annually to the SEA. Installments occur in October and April each year. By 2038, it will have contributed a total of $225 million per the agreement with the SEA for the arena’s construction, which was completed in 2010.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group