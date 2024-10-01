Local

Rivers Casino Pittsburgh payments toward arena construction hit $116.9M

By WPXI.com News Staff and By Patty Tascarella – Senior Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

PITTSBURGH — Rivers Casino Pittsburgh paid $4.4 million on Tuesday toward the construction expense of PPG Paints Arena, the venue that serves as home ice for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Sports & Exhibition Authority of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County and the casino jointly announced that $116.9 million has been funded to date, more than halfway to goal.

Rivers Casino contributes $7.5 million annually to the SEA. Installments occur in October and April each year. By 2038, it will have contributed a total of $225 million per the agreement with the SEA for the arena’s construction, which was completed in 2010.

