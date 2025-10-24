Road in Bridgeville to be closed into November for bridge work

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. — Baldwin Street in Bridgeville is set to close on Monday.

The Allegheny County Department of Public Works says the closure will begin at 9 a.m. and is expected to last until sometime in November.

The closure is needed so crews can remove sediment, repair concrete and perform other tasks at McLaughlin Run Bridge No. 6.

Traffic will be detoured using McLaughlin Run Road, Bower Hill Road and Railroad Street.

Residents who live on Baldwin Street will have access to their homes at all times.

The $198,369 project’s prime contractor is Pugliano Construction Company of Plum.

An average of 3,155 vehicles use McLaughlin Run Bridge No. 6 daily, the DPW says.

The bridge is rated 5 (fair condition) on a 0-9 scale based on National Bridge Inspection Standards (NBIS) established by the Federal Highway Administration.

