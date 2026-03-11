Road closures for Downtown, North Shore announced for Pittsburgh’s Parade Day Dash

PITTSBURGH — P3R has announced road closures throughout the North Shore and Downtown Pittsburgh for Saturday to accommodate the second annual Pittsburgh Parade Day Dash.

The event features a 5K and 1-Mile Family Fun Run that serves as the official kickoff for the city’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Nearly 3,000 participants are expected to take part in the high-energy races, which bring together runners and walkers of all ages. The event is designed to finish just before the start of the parade, which is scheduled for 10 a.m.

Road closures for the event are scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. on Saturday. The 1-Mile Family Fun Run will start at 8 a.m., followed by the 5K race at 8:25 a.m. P3R, the organization managing the event, expects race course roads to reopen at approximately 10 a.m. once the runners have finished.

On the North Shore, several streets will be impacted between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. Affected routes include Reedsdale Street, North Shore Drive and Art Rooney Avenue. Closures will also be in place on West General Robinson Street, Mazeroski Way and Federal Street, including the Roberto Clemente Bridge.

Downtown closures between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. include Sixth Street, Seventh Avenue, Fifth Avenue, Forbes Avenue and Smithfield Street. Motorists should anticipate these areas being restricted to vehicle traffic during the morning race windows.

While most race-related closures end by mid-morning, two major Downtown thoroughfares will remain closed significantly longer for the parade. The Boulevard of the Allies and Grant Street are scheduled to remain closed from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. to accommodate the full parade route and festivities.

The organization encourages drivers to plan alternate routes and allow for extra travel time throughout Saturday morning. The Pittsburgh St. Patrick’s Day celebration is recognized as one of the largest of its kind in the United States.

Following the conclusion of the parade, all remaining street closures are expected to be lifted by 3 p.m.

