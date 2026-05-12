Robert Morris University will award honorary degree to 100-year-old WWII veteran

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Robert Morris University will award an honorary degree to Emily Drake, a 100-year-old World War II veteran, this weekend.

Drake was a student at the then-Morris School of Business when she enlisted in the Women’s Army Corps in 1944. At just 19 years old, she served as a stenographer, documenting the personal stories of soldiers and developing a lifelong understanding of sacrifice and service.

Dr. Morris University President Michelle Patrick emphasized the significance of the award.

“We are so proud to honor Emily and showcase her courage, trailblazing spirit and lifelong dedication to our country,” Dr. Patrick said. “Her patriotism and selflessness continue to inspire our entire community.”

Born in 1925 in Sharpsburg, Drake used skills learned at Morris during her military service.

Now living in Aspinwall, Drake remains actively engaged with the Pittsburgh area’s veteran community, building meaningful connections with those who have served. She will celebrate her 101st birthday on July 4.

The honorary degree presentation will take place during RMU’s 2026 Spring Graduate Ceremony on Friday. The event is scheduled for 4 p.m. inside the UPMC Events Center.

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