Robinson Township businesses washed out by flooding for third time in recent years

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Thursday’s flash flooding hit Campbells Run Road hard, flooding multiple businesses.

One plaza had anywhere from feet to inches inside businesses.

Business owners tell us it’s the third time this has happened in the last 15 years. This was the least of the three.

“I felt like Yogi Berra. Deja Vu all over again,” Greg Diulus told us. He owns a law firm in the plaza.

“Got a call that ‘hey, your office is underwater’ and got here as fast as I could. Not nearly as bad as it was last time,” he said. “The lobby had about an inch, maybe an inch and a quarter.”

Not all businesses had the same experience. Jason DeRose owns the plaza and told us Service Master, a disaster restoration company, had feet of water.

We saw workers throwing away a number of boxes and other water-damaged items.

Allegheny County Public Information Officer Brent Wasko said the stormwater appeared to have undermined a part of the road. As a result, Campbells Run Road will be closed between Keiners Lane and Baldwin Road until further assessments are made.

Crews will work overnight to remove debris and reoave the damaged section of the road.

“It’s been a very odd beginning to the summer. We’re ready for some normalcy,” DeRose said.

Diulus says he’ll be up and running tomorrow and is glad it wasn’t worse.

“All in all, we’re pretty happy with what could’ve been an uglier result!”

At this time, officials do not have an estimated time for when the road will reopen.

