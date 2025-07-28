Robinson Township family gets surprise $55K bill from municipal authority, says they can’t afford it

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Robinson Township family says it was the ultimate sticker shock: the Coles got a bill for over $55,000, due in a matter of days, and they say they can’t afford it.

It’s for the Municipal Authority of the Township of Robinson, also known as MATR, to convert their septic system to a sewage system. It’s a project that was first identified in 2006 when several septic systems on their street, Elliot Drive, failed.

The Coles say they knew it was going to be an expensive project, and that’s why they saved for several years. But they didn’t know just how expensive it would end up being.

Coming up on Channel 11 at 6:15 p.m., reporter Amy Hudak tells how the Coles found out they owed so much money and what they’re hoping the municipal authority can do to help.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group