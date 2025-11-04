Rodent issues force closure of discount store in Mt. Oliver

PITTSBURGH — A discount store in Pittsburgh’s Mt. Oliver neighborhood was just shut down because of rodent issues found during a health inspection.

Allegheny County Health Department inspectors went to the Family Dollar on Hays Avenue on Oct. 31, finding four violations in total — two of which have to do with pests.

The inspection report states bags of cereal, bags of chips and other snacks had chew holes or were otherwise adulterated by mice. The inspector also noticed the food items were stored with rodent droppings on or around them.

Per the report, the inspectors also saw live mice on glue boards, rodent droppings under shelves in multiple aisles, and on shelves containing food or cough drops. There were also droppings around the rear storage room.

The inspector called the store’s pest monitoring insufficient, noting a selective placement of glue boards that didn’t include the canned food or candy aisle.

Non-rodent related violations include missing ceiling tiles, peeling paint, excessive non-essential materials in a hallway and gaps in bricks on the exterior wall.

Inspectors say he facility must remain closed until the entire store is reset. Meaning, all products have to be removed from shelves so everything can be cleaned and disinfected.

The store also must be comprehensively treated for pests, including glue boards under shelves in every aisle.

Until the store is pest-free, the store cannot store merchandise on the lowest shelves, for better monitoring and cleaning purposes.

