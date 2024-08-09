Rogue BBQ now open in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, Pa. — Although the stacks have long since stopped running, Homestead has a new kind of smoker.

Rogue BBQ is now open at 601 Amity St., a location on the other side of the tracks from the Waterfront.

Zach Steiner launched Rogue BBQ as a catering company in 2012 alongside his wife, Amanda. With a single smoker the Steiners catered only four events that year. In 2014, Rogue expanded into the mobile market, operating as a pop-up restaurant. Rogue added two more smokers in 2015 and 2016, and then a porch trailer in 2017. In 2018, Rogue rounded out its fleet with the purchase of a food truck. In 2020, the Steiners launched what could be consider their first storefront — a food stand in Kennywood park, located near the Aero 360.

