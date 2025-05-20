Route 51 in Pittsburgh shut down until further notice due to crash

PITTSBURGH — A crash has shut down Route 51 in Pittsburgh’s Bon Air neighborhood until further notice.

An Allegheny County 911 official tells Channel 11 the crash was reported around 2:20 p.m.

The road is closed inbound between Edgebrook Avenue and Bausman Street. One outbound lane is open.

Our crew on scene saw a white SUV on its side and a damaged utility pole.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

One person was taken to a hospital from the crash. Their condition is not currently known.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

