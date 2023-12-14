RSV and the holidays: Protecting your family

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The latest data from the Allegheny County Health Department shows that 2023 RSV numbers are much higher than several recent years but not as high as they were in 2022. It shows an upward trend in RSV cases over the last few months and the last few years as well.

As of December 2 of this year, 831 cases have been reported in Allegheny County, and many of those cases are children. Dr. Todd Wolynn from Kids Plus Pediatrics said it’s the #1 cause of pediatric hospitalizations for babies 6 months and younger.

“We’ve definitely been seeing an uptick in kids coming in with respiratory illnesses,” Wolynn said. “There’s little that’s as scary to a pediatrician as RSV because it tends to be the #1 reason that we have ambulances that we have to call to our practice.”

Dr. Wolynn said to use good judgment when it comes to holiday gatherings and don’t go if you’re sick. He also advised people to ask their doctors if they qualify for a vaccine, which take a few weeks to kick in, or monoclonal antibodies, which start to work immediately.

“There are two of those that are administered for pregnant women and over 60 are considered vaccines, and the one for kids under 8 months is a monoclonal antibody,” Wolynn said.

So while a cough, runny nose, sneezing, and a slight fever may not be enough to go to the emergency room, Dr. Wolynn said there are other signs that you should call a doctor or consider taking them to the hospital.

“If you see that they’re not eating as well, they’re not acting like themselves, they’re working harder to breathe, respiratory rate might go up….you might see them sucking in at their ribs or up at the top of the neck…or just getting lethargic, any of those kinds of things,” Wolynn said.

Click here for more information.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2023 Cox Media Group