Trump hush money trial: Stormy Daniels likely to testify Tuesday, attorney says

The attorney representing adult film star Stormy Daniels said that he expects her to appear as a witness Tuesday in former President Donald Trump’s criminal trial in New York, according to multiple reports.

Clark Brewster told The Associated Press that his client, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is “likely” to be called as a witness on Tuesday. She was spotted Tuesday morning at the courthouse, The New York Times reported.

Authorities said that days before voters hit the polls for the 2016 presidential election, Trump’s then-fixer Michael Cohen paid Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about allegations that she had a sexual encounter with Trump years earlier. Trump has denied that the encounter took place.

The payment is key to the case against Trump. Prosecutors said it was made to help Trump in the 2016 presidential election and that Trump’s reimbursement to Cohen was wrongfully labeled as legal fees in business records. At the time the payment was made, the Trump campaign was grappling with public fallout following the release of never-before-seen 2005 “Access Hollywood” footage in which Trump could be heard bragging about touching women without their consent.

Earlier Tuesday, Trump took to his Truth Social platform to complain that he had “recently been told who the witness is today” and that the notification left “no time for lawyers to prepare,” NBC News reported.

“This is unprecedented,” he wrote in a post that was deleted minutes after going up on Truth Social, according to the news network. He added, “No Judge has ever run a trial in such a biased and partisan way.”

The post was quickly deleted one day after Judge Juan Merchan ordered Trump to pay an additional $1,000 after finding he violated a gag order issued in the case. The fine brought the total for Trump to $10,000 after earlier rulings found he violated the gag order in nine online posts.

Merchan warned Monday that Trump could face jail time if he failed to stop talking about jurors, prosecutors or potential witnesses involved in the case.

Trump is accused of illegally covering up hush money payments made to silence allegations of marital infidelity in an effort to influence the 2016 presidential election. He has denied any wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records.

