‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ returns to NBC after more than 50 years

A beloved holiday classic is returning to NBC.
The “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” claymation holiday special returns to NBC in December for the first time in more than 50 years, the TODAY show announced on Monday.
“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” is set to return to NBC. pic.twitter.com/0pzaiYn8SU— TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 4, 2024
The special airs on Dec. 6, the same date it aired when it debuted on NBC in 1964.
“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” is the longest-running holiday special in TV history.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
©2024 Cox Media Group