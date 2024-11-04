‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ returns to NBC after more than 50 years

A beloved holiday classic is returning to NBC.

The “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” claymation holiday special returns to NBC in December for the first time in more than 50 years, the TODAY show announced on Monday.

The special airs on Dec. 6, the same date it aired when it debuted on NBC in 1964.

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” is the longest-running holiday special in TV history.

