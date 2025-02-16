People run in their underwear during event in Pittsburgh’s North Shore to fight genetic disorder

PITTSBURGH — Hundreds of people braved the cold weather and rain in just their underwear for a fundraiser in Pittsburgh.

“Cupid’s Undie Run” is held annually and raises money for Neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body.

Runners raced along the North Shore on Saturday.

Money raised through the fundraiser will go toward the Children’s Tumor Foundation.

Organizers said the race comes at a very special time for Neurofibromatosis research.

“Just this week, we were able to have a new drug approved by the FDA called Gomekli that is actually good for both children and adults,” said Race Director Booke Bissell.

About $90,000 has been raised this year alone.

