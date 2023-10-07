Saltsburg man convicted of assaulting police officers

GREENSBURG, Pa. — A Saltsburg man was convicted of assaulting police officers on Friday.

Ray Shetler Jr. was charged in December 2021 after fighting with officers when they tried to arrest him for failing to appear at a probation hearing.

A team of officers from the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office and state troopers executed the warrant.

When they arrived to arrest him, Shetler was found concealing himself from officers and did not comply with their commands. He also became combative and injured an officer on scene.

>>> Westmoreland man acquitted of killing police officer to remain in jail pending trial

Shetler was found guilty after a three-day trial.

In 2015, Shetler was acquitted of killing a police officer.

He will be sentenced in the next 90 days.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group