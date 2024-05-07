Sandcastle Waterpark to celebrate teachers by offering free admission for limited time

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — As a way to honor teachers, Sandcastle Waterpark is offering free admission to all educators for a limited time.

Park officials say the deal starts on opening weekend, which is Saturday, May 25, and lasts until June 30.

All educators need to do to redeem their free admission is present a valid work ID to Guest Relations. Teachers will also be able to purchase up to four discounted tickets for their family members for $29.99 each.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group