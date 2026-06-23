Scam warning: Comcast representative impersonator trying to steal credit card information

Pennsylvania State Police are warning about a scam call reported in Western Pennsylvania.

Troopers say an Indiana County man contacted the agency on Tuesday about a recent suspicious phone call he wanted others to be warned about.

The man told police the scam caller claimed to be a representative of Comcast and offered to reduce his monthly bill, but needed his credit card information to initiate the change on the account.

The man did provide his credit card number, but later realized the phone call was a scam. He contacted his credit card company and ultimately did not sustain any financial loss, because the transaction was flagged as fraudulent.

Troopers warn that scammers can be very savvy and urge people to stay up to date on common scams. They also recommend verifying the legitimacy of suspicious phone calls, emails, and text messages before providing any personal information.

When in doubt, troopers advise ignoring the call, email or text message and contact a family member, friend or your local law enforcement agency for guidance.

Comcast also provides information on common fraud techniques the business experiences and what to do.

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