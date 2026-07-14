Scarehouse partners with The Plaza at North Shore to create new Halloween destination

PITTSBURGH — ScareHouse, a nationally recognized haunted attraction, is partnering with The Plaza at North Shore to launch the “Halloween Hangout” in Pittsburgh.

The Halloween Hangout will feature a variety of haunted experiences, events, movies and themed food and drinks, running from Oct. 1 through Oct. 31.

This month-long activation is a new concept, combining diverse Halloween entertainment rather than being a traditional haunted attraction. The partnership commits to a multi-year effort to create a new Halloween tradition for Pittsburgh residents and visitors.

The experiences are designed to be customized, offering new and surprising elements with each visit throughout the month.

Herky Pollock, President and CEO of Legacy Hospitality Partners, expressed honor in partnering with ScareHouse, calling it an “iconic Pittsburgh institution” that has “defined Halloween entertainment in our region for decades.” Pollock highlighted that the Halloween Hangout will be a “living, evolving experience throughout the entire season,” ensuring that “No. 2 visits will ever be the same.”

He explained that even on days without a headline event, guests will find Halloween décor, entertainment, roaming characters and an atmosphere capturing the season’s magic, aiming for the Hangout to be a place where families create traditions, friends gather and visitors experience Pittsburgh.

The celebration will offer a mix of free and ticketed events. Movie nights will showcase Halloween films, including screenings of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” “Hocus Pocus” and “Halloween.” ScareHouse Haunt Nights will provide more intense interactions for older audiences seeking thrills. Family-friendly programming will include a community Trick-or-Treat and a charity pumpkin patch. Organizers also plan to host “Terror Tailgate” parties before and after home football games on the North Shore.

SugarBird, a venue at The Plaza, will provide Halloween-themed food and drink throughout the season, featuring spooky cocktails, mocktails and whimsical food specials.

Chef Ed Smith, Partner and Vice President of Culinary for Legacy Hospitality Partners, said Halloween offers the opportunity “to have a lot of fun with both the food and the bar program.” Smith stated, “We want every menu item to feel like part of the experience. From playful twists on seasonal favorites to over the top presentations, the food is designed to surprise people, make them smile and give them something they’ll want to share with friends.

Lisa Pollock, Partner and Chief Marketing and Design Officer of Legacy Hospitality Partners, commented that Halloween “gives us permission to be bold, playful and unexpected, and that’s exactly what makes this experience so special.”

She expressed excitement to partner with ScareHouse creators to establish

“Pittsburgh’s most memorable seasonal destinations and an experience that families, friends and visitors look forward to year after year.” Pollock also emphasized that “every design element, every photo opportunity, every seasonal installation and every activation is intentionally created to spark excitement, encourage interaction and create memories that people can’t wait to share.”

The Plaza’s social media pages and e-newsletter at plazaatnorthshore.com will provide advanced announcements and first-chance tickets for the Halloween Hangout.

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