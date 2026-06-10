Scattered showers, possible storms Wednesday morning before rain moves out

PITTSBURGH — Grab the umbrella with you before you head out. Scattered showers, a few downpours, and even a thunderstorm are expected through about mid-morning before most of the rain exits east around mid-day.

Expect lots of dry time this afternoon, but it will be very humid with heat indices pushing closer to 90 degrees. Depending on where/when storms develop late in the day, we may see some additional showers or storms graze past us tonight.

More scattered storms are expected Thursday, although, much like today, there will be many dry hours. With higher levels of instability, storms tomorrow and Friday have the potential to be more robust with damaging winds and some hail is the primary risk, in addition to very heavy rain.

The cold front will finally cross on Friday afternoon, bringing a widespread line or cluster of heavy rain and storms. Behind the front, humidity levels tank late Friday into Friday night, although it will still be very warm Saturday. Another round of storms is expected late Sunday with a secondary cold front before a more significant cool down comes next week.

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