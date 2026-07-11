Scattered showers for Saturday, clearer conditions on track for the rest of weekend

PITTSBURGH — One more day of scattered showers and storms. However, the coverage will not be as widespread on Saturday as it has been most of the week. The best chance for heavier showers is south of Pittsburgh where localized flooding will once again need to be watched.

A few of the storms Saturday could be strong, especially along the Mason-Dixon line and south. Some of the strongest storms could see 55+ mph wind gusts.

Sunday will look and feel great with less humidity and plenty of sunshine.

Heat returns for the upcoming work week with several days topping out at 90 degrees or hotter. Most of the week will be dry.

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