Former corrections officer sentenced to years in prison for having sex with inmates, stealing IDs

A former corrections officer will spend up to 44 months in state prison.

On Friday, Attorney General Dave Sunday said Kristina Miller of McKean County had sex with several inmates at FCI Forest and used the prison’s database to steal inmates’ identities.

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Miller previously pleaded guilty to institutional sexual assault among other charges.

As part of her sentence, she will register as a sex offender for 15 years and pay nearly $4,000 in restitution.

She is also ordered to not contact any of her victims.

“This defendant not only abused her authority, but she compromised the safety of our correctional institutions and damaged the reputations of officers who work those facilities with integrity,” Attorney General Sunday said. “I am grateful to the Pennsylvania State Police and our team for a thorough investigation and prosecution which led to this appropriate resolution.”

An investigator found she took advantage of inmates at the prison where she worked between 2020 and 2023.

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