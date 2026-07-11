Person taken to the hospital, road closed after crash in West Mifflin

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in West Mifflin Saturday morning.

According to Allegheny County 911, emergency crews were called to the area of Mifflin Road and Buttermilk Hollow Road around 7:00 a.m.

Lebanon Church Road at Buttermilk Hollow Road is closed due to the accident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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