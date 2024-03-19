Section of I-80 in Clarion County closed due to multi-vehicle crash

A section of Interstate 80 is closed due to a multi-vehicle crash.

UPDATE: Multi vehicle crash on I-80 eastbound between Exit 42 - PA 38 and Exit 53 - PA 338. All lanes closed. — 511PA Statewide (@511PAStatewide) March 19, 2024

It happened around 12:30 a.m. between Exits 42 and 53 in Clarion County. All lanes are closed, according to PennDOT.

An official told Channel 11 the crash is on Elmenton Bridge. It was not known if anyone was injured.

The Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District is on a 2-hour delay due to the crash.

