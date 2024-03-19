Local

Section of I-80 in Clarion County closed due to multi-vehicle crash

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

WPXI - Clarion County Map Clarion County map (WPXI/ Cox Media Group)

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

A section of Interstate 80 is closed due to a multi-vehicle crash.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. between Exits 42 and 53 in Clarion County. All lanes are closed, according to PennDOT.

An official told Channel 11 the crash is on Elmenton Bridge. It was not known if anyone was injured.

The Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District is on a 2-hour delay due to the crash.

Check back with us and watch Channel 11 Morning News through 7 a.m. for updates.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • ‘She was so full of life’ Family remembers woman killed in crash on I-70
  • 3rd person charged in alleged Rivers Casino cheating scheme
  • 4 children, 2 adults, injured in crash on West Carson Street
  • VIDEO:‘She was so full of life’ Family remembers woman killed in crash on I-70
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read