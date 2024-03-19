‘She was so full of life’ Family remembers woman killed in crash on I-70

ALLENPORT, Pa. — A Washington County family is devastated over the loss of their loved one who was killed in a crash over the weekend.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Woman dead after vehicle is rear-ended, catches on fire on I-70 in Westmoreland County

Kayla Demo, 27, said her little sister Tori Demo, 25, was everything to her.

“She was such a bright, lovely girl,” Kayla said. “She was so full of life. Her smile, she was just beautiful inside and out. Heart full of gold. She’d give you her last dollar.”

Tori was the second oldest out of five sisters, but Kayla said the bond they shared was unlike any other.

“I don’t know how I’m even going to live my life without her,” Kayla said. " We did everything together. She was my sidekick, partner in crime.”

Kayla said she feels alone and destroyed without her sister.

“I lost my best friend, my sister, my kids’ aunt, their Godmom,” she said. “She was just everything that anybody could ever imagine.”

The 25-year-old was killed in a horrific car crash Saturday morning when she driving to Petsmart as part of her job with a cleaning business.

“She never made it, never made it,” said Kayla.

Tori was on I-70 in Rostraver Township in Westmoreland County when State Police said a driver in a pickup truck rear ended her. The car then caught fire

“It happened so fast that the car caught fire and they couldn’t get her out in time,” Kayla said.

Kayla said she saw the reports coming in and messaged her sister to warn her not realizing the person in the deadly crash was Tori.

“The whole time I didn’t know it was her,” she said through tears. “I went to work. I did everything normal that day. I was still texting her. I was still messaging her, but I wasn’t getting no response.”

Kayla said her family is devastated. She’s now trying to find peace as she figures out how to live without her best friend.

“I hate it,” she said. “I message her every night since that happened. I’ve been messaging her every night knowing that I’m not going to get that response but praying I still get something. I need to know she’s okay.”

State Police told Channel 11 they’re still investigating the crash. It’s unclear if the driver will face any charges at this time but Kayla strongly believes he should be held accountable.

A GoFundMe page has raised nearly $14,000 for Tori’s funeral expenses and her family.

Tori’s viewing and service will be held on Thursday, March 21 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Spallino Funeral Home in Charleroi.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group