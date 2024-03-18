3rd person charged in alleged Rivers Casino cheating scheme

PITTSBURGH — A player is facing charges alongside two Rivers Casino employees after what investigators are calling a “complex cheating conspiracy” that took place at a Roulette table.

Channel 11 told you last week that Robin Schnepp, a table games dealer, and supervisor Anthony Laush helped at least two players cheat on several occasions and win thousands of dollars.

State police said the casino lost more than $10,000 because of the cheating.

Investigators were tipped off by an anonymous letter sent to Rivers Casino earlier this year about Interblock Roulette, which requires the dealer to manually spin the ball in the opposite direction of the wheel. When that does not happen, sensors do not identify that the wheel has been spun, allowing players to continue to place bets, even after the ball lands on a number and the outcome has been determined.

State police said on more than one occasion, surveillance video shows Schnepp spinning the roulette ball incorrectly, and a man and a woman increasing their bets after the ball landed. Laush then comes over and validates the spin, with both players each walking away with more than $2,000 in fraudulent winnings.

Laush is also accused of loading fraudulent comps onto that same man’s account.

One of the players, Jack Daniel Mars III, is also facing charges in the incident.

State police are trying to identify one other person in the theft by deception. Anyone with information is asked to call 412-770-9107.

