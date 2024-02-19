Section of Pittsburgh road to close through June for construction

PITTSBURGH — A section of Mt. Troy Road will close through the end of June for the replacement of a deteriorated retaining wall, milling and paving, drainage improvements, utility work, and installation of a guide rail.

From 3217 Mt. Troy Road to Gardenview Drive in Reserve will close at 9 a.m. on Monday, March 4, and will reopen in June, Pittsburgh Department of Public Works announced.

Regular northbound vehicle traffic will be detoured during the project using Rialto Street, Ley Street, Lowrie Street, Troy Hill Road, Vinial Street, Spring Garden Avenue, and Spring Garden Road. Regular southbound vehicle traffic will be detoured using Spring Garden Road, Spring Garden Avenue, Vinial Street, Troy Hill Road, Lowrie Street, Ley Street, Rialto Street and Pittview Avenue.

To accommodate the closure, Pittsburgh Regional Transit announced that its 4-Troy Hill bus route will be detoured inbound using Spring Garden Road, Spring Garden Avenue and Wicklines Lane. It will be detoured outbound using Cowley Street, Wicklines Lane, Spring Garden Avenue and Spring Garden Road. Additionally, nearly 40 stops on the route will be temporarily discontinued. The list of stops to be temporarily discontinued can be found here.

Residents who live within the closure area will have access to their homes at all times, according to public works.

