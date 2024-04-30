Officials announce lineup, layout for Three Rivers Arts Festival

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust released details of the 65th annual Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival, including an updated layout.

The free 10-day-long festival of free art and music returns to Pittsburgh’s Cultural District from May 31 to June 9.

The festival boasts a lineup of artists from around the nation, performances on multiple stages, gallery exhibitions, public art, creative activities and the Artist Market.

This year, the festival layout is expanding and incorporates the city’s iconic Three Sister Bridges. The layout is contained within a third of a mile in Pittsburgh’s 14-block Cultural District. You can see a map of the layout below.

Three Rivers Arts Festival map

“We’re thrilled to welcome visitors back to Pittsburgh’s Cultural District with an updated layout for this year’s festival,” said Sarah Aziz, Interim Vice President of Programming and Manager of DEAI Initiatives for the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust. “These 10 fleeting days will be fun-filled, thought-provoking, inclusive, and memorable. Thank you to all our community partners, especially Dollar Bank, whose generosity helps make this Festival a one-of-a-kind celebration in Pittsburgh every summer.”

Click here to see the festival lineup in more detail.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group