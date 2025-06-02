See inside this Squirrel Hill home that’s for sale for $2.1M (photos)

PITTSBURGH — A home is currently for sale in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh for $2.1 million.

The home is located at 1043 Highmont Rd., near the Shadyside neighborhood as well, and it is listed for sale with Maryann Bacharach of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services. It was built in 1930 but has been renovated throughout. It sits on a nearly 0.2-acre lot and is on a cul-de-sac.

The brick home has five bedrooms, five full bathrooms and one partial bathroom. It features an open floor plan and wide-plank oak floors. There’s a limestone fireplace in the living room. There’s a gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry, a walk-in pantry, an overside island and marble countertops. The primary bedroom includes a spa-like bathroom and a walk-in closet. There’s a laundry room on the second floor as well.

