Select Pittsburgh neighborhoods see homes fly off market as regional sales heat up

Home sales have slowed in many cities across the country, but select communities are bucking the trend and seeing houses sell more than 40% faster than they did prepandemic.

In Pittsburgh, homes in ZIP code 15116 (Glenshaw) sold the fastest in the second quarter, spending an average of 48 days on the market. That’s down 29 days from last quarter, 8 from the same time last year and 33 prepandemic.

Here’s how quickly homes sold in southwestern Pennsylvania’s five hottest ZIP codes:

