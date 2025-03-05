Semi driver charged in crash that killed Fayette County man found in river arrested in Arizona

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. — A tractor-trailer driver accused of causing a crash that killed a Fayette County man found in a West Virginia lake has been arrested in Arizona.

Singh Sukhjinder of New York was arrested in Phoenix on Tuesday for negligent homicide in connection to the death of Kevin C. Lataille.

On Jan. 26, Kevin C. Lataille of Fayette County was found dead inside a submerged car in Cheat Lake. He was reported missing a week before when he didn’t return home after his shift at Eat ‘n Park in Morgantown.

On the day that Lataille was reported missing, police said deputies from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a tractor-trailer jack-knifed on the Cheat Lake Bridge. According to a release, the driver, identified as Singh, told deputies that he lost control because of the snowy conditions outside.

Over the next few days, police actively searched for Lataille. On Jan. 23, information from Lataille’s phone showed his last known location was near the Cheat Lake Bridge. Authorities said that surveillance video obtained from the area showed a large vehicle sliding on the bridge, throwing snow into the air and a separate car falling from the bridge into the lake.

Aerial drone footage later showed a vehicle submerged in Cheat Lake near the location shown in the surveillance footage. Because of the severe weather and dangerous conditions on the lake, a recovery mission was scheduled for Jan. 26. The car was recovered and Lataille was found dead inside.

Following weeks of investigation, authorities said that Singh’s tractor-trailer was traveling at an unsafe speed despite the hazardous winter weather conditions. According to a release, witnesses described Singh’s driving as “reckless and even criminal.” Investigators also said that Singh’s tractor-trailer had hit another vehicle before reaching the bridge and didn’t stop.

Police said that Lataille’s vehicle had damage to the driver’s side rear, which was consistent with being hit by Singh’s truck, ultimately sending Lataille’s car off of the bridge and into the lake.

Investigators determined that Singh’s reckless driving caused the crash that led to Lataille’s death.

Sukhjinder is currently in custody, and additional charges could be filed.

