Sen. Dave McCormick tours 3 Western Pennsylvania energy infrastructure sites

SHIPPINGPORT, Pa. — Sen. Dave McCormick toured three energy infrastructure sites in Western Pennsylvania on Wednesday, emphasizing the state’s significant contribution to energy production.

McCormick’s tour began at the Vistra Beaver Valley Nuclear Power Plant in Shippingport.

The Vistra Beaver Valley Nuclear Power Plant in Shippingport generates 1,872 megawatts of emissions-free nuclear power, which is enough to provide electricity to approximately 1.5 million homes.

McCormick highlighted the state’s potential to further expand its nuclear power capabilities.

“Pennsylvania is the second-largest energy producer in America, in part because of nuclear power. We’re hoping we can become an even bigger nuclear power player in the years ahead,” McCormick said.

The Republican senator’s visit continued in Beaver County at the Shippingport Industrial Park and concluded in Washington County at the Fort Cherry Development District.

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