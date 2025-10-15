Sen. McCormick urges states to opt in to new federal program aiming to expand school choice

PITTSBURGH — A new federal program aims to expand school choice across the country.

Signed into law July 4, the program uses charitable donations made to scholarship-granting organizations to expand school choice for families who might otherwise not be able to afford it.

The scholarships can then be used for tuition, tutoring, special needs services and more.

“To make this work, every state has to opt in,” said Sen. Dave McCormick during a press conference in Pittsburgh. “So, Pennsylvania and every other state that wants to take advantage of this incredible benefit needs to opt in.”

Some lawmakers are now calling on Gov. Josh Shapiro to opt Pennsylvania into the program.

