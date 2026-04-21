Frustrating Penguins miss chances, missed shots leave them in 0-2 hole

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (0-2) were shutout 3-0 by the Philadelphia Flyers (2-0) on Monday at PPG Paints Arena, putting them in a seemingly insurmountable 2-0 series deficit heading to Philadelphia for Games 3 and 4. On the official scoresheet, the Penguins outshot the Flyers, but the more telling statistic is the shots that did not get through. The Penguins had a combined 48 missed or blocked shot attempts. Compare that to the Flyers’ 15. The Penguins also went 0-5 on the power play and allowed a shorthanded goal against.

Much like Game 1, the first period was scoreless, but it had its fair share of excitement. There were hits by the Flyers and 15 by the Penguins. There were four penalties called, three on the Flyers and one on the Penguins. However, what was lacking other than scoring were actual shots on goal. The Penguins only managed to muster two shots on goal and the Flyers only got five. The Penguins did attempt 19 shots in the first frame, but only two got through to Flyers netminder Dan Vladar, none of which came during their combined four minutes of power play time. Meanwhile five of the eight attempted Flyers shots made it through to Penguins goaltender Stuart Skinner.

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