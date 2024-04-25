Local

Seven Springs Mountain Resort announces summer festival, event schedule

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Seven Springs Seven Springs Mountain Resort (HLEWIS/Seven Springs Mountain Resort)

Seven Springs Mountain Resort has announced its summer festival and event schedule.

The events include:

  • Foggy Goggle Concert Series, Friday and Saturday nights, May 24 through Sept. 7
  • Jazz Nights at Helen’s Restaurant, Wednesdays, May 29 through Aug. 28
  • Independence Weekend fireworks show, July 5
  • Rib & Wing Festival, July 12-14
  • Seven Springs Wine Festival, Aug. 23-25

Beginning Friday, May 24, activities like the Alpine Slide and scenic chairlift rides return for summer operations through Labor Day, weather permitting. This year’s All-Day Adventure Pass provides access to:

  • Alpine Slide
  • Bounce House
  • Bowling
  • Chairlift Rides
  • Courtyard & Yard Games like bocce, horseshoes, and pickleball
  • Disc Golf
  • Miniature Golf
  • Paddleboats
  • Paddleboards
  • Rock Wall
  • Swimming Pools
  • Trampoline Thing

More details, including ticket sales and entertainment lineups, will be available soon at www.7springs.com and on the resort’s Facebook and Instagram channels.

