Seven Springs Mountain Resort announces summer festival, event schedule

Seven Springs Mountain Resort has announced its summer festival and event schedule.

The events include:

Foggy Goggle Concert Series, Friday and Saturday nights, May 24 through Sept. 7

Jazz Nights at Helen’s Restaurant, Wednesdays, May 29 through Aug. 28

Independence Weekend fireworks show, July 5

Rib & Wing Festival, July 12-14

Seven Springs Wine Festival, Aug. 23-25

Beginning Friday, May 24, activities like the Alpine Slide and scenic chairlift rides return for summer operations through Labor Day, weather permitting. This year’s All-Day Adventure Pass provides access to:

Alpine Slide

Bounce House

Bowling

Chairlift Rides

Courtyard & Yard Games like bocce, horseshoes, and pickleball

Disc Golf

Miniature Golf

Paddleboats

Paddleboards

Rock Wall

Swimming Pools

Trampoline Thing

More details, including ticket sales and entertainment lineups, will be available soon at www.7springs.com and on the resort’s Facebook and Instagram channels.

