Sewickley Bridge reopens to traffic

PITTSBURGH — PennDOT announced that the Sewickley Bridge reopened to traffic on Friday.

The Sewickley Bridge closed to traffic on April 19 to allow crews to conduct expansion dam repair work, according to a press release.

The work has been completed and the bridge has reopened to traffic, three days ahead of schedule.

Drivers can check road conditions on the 511 PA website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

