Shaler road to close for nearly 2 weeks for slide repair

SHALER, Pa. — A portion of a Shaler road will be shut down for nearly two weeks for slide repair work.

The work on Butler Plank Road is planned to begin at 7 a.m. on Monday.

The road will be closed between East Sutter Road and Kleber Road through Sept. 8.

PennDOT - District 11 News

Route 4060 Butler Plank Road Slide Repair Work Begins Monday in Shaler Township



PennDOT District 11 is announcing slide repair work on Butler Plank Road (Route 4060) in Shaler Township, Allegheny County will begin Monday, Aug 28 weather permitting. — ShalerTownshipPolice (@PoliceShaler) August 26, 2023

Posted Detour

North of the Closure:

From Butler Plank Road, turn right onto Route 8

Follow Spencer Lane back to Butler Plank Road

End detour

South of the Closure:

Same detour in the opposite direction

Shaler police are asking drivers to use caution when traveling in this area.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group