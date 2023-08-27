Local

Shaler road to close for nearly 2 weeks for slide repair

By WPXI.com News Staff

SHALER, Pa. — A portion of a Shaler road will be shut down for nearly two weeks for slide repair work.

The work on Butler Plank Road is planned to begin at 7 a.m. on Monday.

The road will be closed between East Sutter Road and Kleber Road through Sept. 8.

Posted Detour

North of the Closure:

  • From Butler Plank Road, turn right onto Route 8
  • Follow Spencer Lane back to Butler Plank Road
  • End detour

South of the Closure:

  • Same detour in the opposite direction

Shaler police are asking drivers to use caution when traveling in this area.

