Sheetz celebrates Independence Day with $1.776 a gallon for gas

PITTSBURGH — Sheetz will celebrate the Fourth of July by offering all grades of gas for $1.776 a gallon.

This limited-time promotion will begin at 12:01 a.m. on July 4 and will last all day, or while promotional gallons last. The discounted price will apply to regular, E85 (flex fuel), Unleaded 88, mid-grade and premium fuel grades at all of Sheetz locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.

It will not apply to diesel or Ethanol Free (E0) fuel.

The price commemorates the year 1776, when the Declaration of Independence was signed.

Customers can check if their local Sheetz sells a particular grade through the Sheetz website.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group