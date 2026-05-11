Sheetz to open its 4th Greensburg location this week

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Convenience chain Sheetz will open its fourth Greensburg location on Thursday.

This will be the fourth Sheetz along Route 30, providing additional service for travelers commuting in and out of Pittsburgh.

The store, located at 6090 State Route 30, will open to the public at 8 a.m., with a ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for 10:45 a.m. Throughout the grand opening day, customers can receive free self-serve coffee and soda.

Sheetz will host a special event outside the store beginning at 9 a.m. to celebrate the opening, expecting hundreds of area residents, representatives from local nonprofits and elected officials to attend.

During the celebration, Sheetz will also offer major giveaways, including $250 in Sheetz gift cards and a chance to win Free Sheetz for a Year.

Sheetz will present a $2,500 donation to the Westmoreland Food Bank during the ribbon-cutting ceremony. This nonprofit serves more than 18,000 households annually by providing access to nutritious food. Customers attending the grand opening are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items to the organization and will receive “Sheetz Swag” from 9-11 a.m., while supplies last.

Additionally, Sheetz will present a $2,500 check to the Special Olympics of Pennsylvania during the ribbon-cutting event. Sheetz has supported the Special Olympics for more than 30 years through event volunteers, product donations and monetary contributions.

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