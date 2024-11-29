Shoppers hit Ross Park Mall for Black Friday

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Before the sun was up, crowds were filling Ross Park Mall.

“It’s hard to find parking spaces so you have to get here first,” said Addie Hanna who lives in Hampton.

Hanna has made it a yearly tradition to search for the best deals here with her friend Addie Kass.

“Hanging out with friends and being with family last night it’s a good refresh,” Kass said.

They aren’t alone as one family who talked to Channel 11 came all the way from North Huntingdon.

“I come with my younger daughter; we usually wake up in time to get here at opening which my older daughter hates, so she doesn’t come with us. Some years including this year my husband will be my driver and bag carrier,” said Diane Kondas.

Over the years, Black Friday has changed with opening hours being pushed back and many people focused on online, but experts said 65 percent of people are still heading out in person.

“I think people are doing both, people don’t have to choose if I’m online or in person. Shopping in person is vibrant and they will do it at the same time at the mall looking on their phone for things online,” said Shema Krinsky with Simon Malls.

As for what people are getting, it varies from clothes to gifts to big ticket items like electronics.

“Gifts for my mom and stepdad, a lot of gifts for family and friends and some for myself,” Kass said.

But ultimately it all comes down to the best deals and the yearly tradition for this holiday season.

“It’s something to look forward to especially after you’ve been washing the dishes, it’s that downside. Next day it just really seems to kick off the Christmas season,” Kondas said.

The deals will continue throughout the weekend as the shopping season will extend through Cyber Monday.

