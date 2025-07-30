Single-lane restrictions on McKnight Road scheduled for this weekend

Single-lane restrictions are planned for McKnight Road in Ross and McCandless townships this weekend.

The restrictions will be in place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday as crews conduct guide rail removal work. This is part of the $26.99 million McKnight Road improvement project, which includes bridge and culvert preservation, milling and paving, base repairs, drainage upgrades, and other enhancements.

The McKnight Road improvement project aims to enhance infrastructure between Venture Street and Perrymont Road, including the Babcock Boulevard/Evergreen Road ramps. Planned upgrades include signal and ADA ramp upgrades, waterline replacement, concrete mountable curb replacement, and new signage and pavement markings.

Before the project’s expected completion in spring 2025, additional closures are planned. These include a 12-day closure of the Nelson Run Road interchange, two weekend closures at the Venture Street intersection, and several overnight ramp closures for paving operations and structure repairs.

