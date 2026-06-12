Sinkhole shuts down road in Coraopolis

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. — A sinkhole has caused part of a roadway in Coraopolis to close.

The Coraopolis Borough Police Department said the sinkhole has developed in the crosswalk at the intersection of Watt Street and Fourth Avenue.

Watt Street is currently shut down between Fourth and Third avenues.

The roadway will remain closed until the area can be evaluated and repairs.

Police are asking drivers to use alternate routes and avoid the area if possible.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group