Sisters of man killed 10 years ago in Washington continue to fight for justice

WASHINGTON, Pa. — On the tenth anniversary of an unsolved murder in Washington, the victim’s family is renewing their fight for justice.

Marius Chatman was killed in November of 2015 in an alleyway next to the 7th Ward Playground, shot multiple times execution style. Police at the time said two suspects were seen running away from the scene. There was no motive. Chatman was a local rap artist, a new father, a brother and a son.

His mother searched for answers and justice until her death in December of 2023. Her daughters, Shyla and TreyVonna Hoberek, were holding her photo as they spoke to Channel 11′s Cara Sapida. The women said they’d know she would not want them to stop fighting for an arrest in this case.

And believing the case could be solved if people spoke up.

“I feel like no matter how much time has passed, the pain is still the same. It doesn’t go anywhere, it doesn’t get easier, if anything, without justice, it gets harder each year. To feel like he’s just forgotten, nobody cares,” Shyla said. “Everybody knows what happened. Nobody wants to speak, though. But if it was your family member, you’d want somebody to speak up.”

“God forbid anybody have to go through anything like this, but unfortunately we did. And 10 years later with this camera seeking answers, and begging for justice is crazy,” TreyVonna said.

Washington Police Chief Steve Devenney tells us that the case is not closed

“We are always looking for additional information to bring closure for the family and hold the correct people accountable. We know through our investigation people have critical information that would close this case... and those people need to come forward and do the right thing. And testify to it,” Devenney said.

