Skill machine parlor sparking controversy in Etna

ETNA, Pa. — Etna residents are speaking out about a skill games store in their neighborhood.

On Tuesday, the Etna zoning board held a public hearing over the Spin Sector Parlor along Butler Street.

Right now, the parlor is considered a retail store, but some residents argued that it shouldn’t be because it doesn’t sell anything.

One resident claims skill games in general are having a negative impact on the community and local businesses.

“Prohibiting it, not just the gaming there but [also] at the laundromat, the Etna Express, and start getting that out of here because all these games in this community are just taking this community downhill,” that resident said.

The zoning board now has 45 days to make a decision on whether to close the parlor.

