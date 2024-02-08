Slippery Rock neighbors concerned with speeding, reckless driving on busy road

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. — Neighbors in Slippery Rock said Franklin Street is concerning because they see cars speeding, reckless driving and many accidents on the busy road.

“I definitely see speeding on a daily basis. My window is facing the street and I can even hear cars and trucks speeding past in the morning,” said neighbor Alyssa Spagnoletti.

In October, Channel 11 told you when an 11-year-old girl was hit by a car while crossing the same stretch of road to get on the school bus while its lights were flashing.

“I was asleep when I heard a crash and a lot of people screaming and I looked outside and saw a school bus,” said Officer Justin Daubenspeck. “I ran outside and saw several people with a little girl on the ground and I yelled at them to call 911.”

The girl was taken to the hospital and is luckily okay.

Police charged the driver, Gavin Watson, 20, a college student.

Since then, Slippery Rock’s mayor reached out to a local state representative to request PennDOT do a speed study on this road.

“My neighbors all have children, I have pets so it’s definitely scary thinking something could happen if someone were to run out into the street,” said Spagnoletti.

Neighbors think it’s needed.

In town, the speed limit on this road is 25 mph and then goes up to 35 mph and then 55 mph when leaving town but the mayor says it’s a residential area.

“There are a lot of kids who live on this road. A lot of families who live in this area and I would hate to see what happened, happen again,” said Daubenspeck.

The mayor said they have done traffic studies on this road before for speeding issues but with it still being a problem, they would like to do another one to get updated information.

