Smoke, fire damage house in Avonmore

AVONMORE BORO, Pa. — Smoke and fire damaged a house in Avonmore.

Westmoreland County dispatchers said the fire happened on the 600 block of Cambria Avenue.

Firefighters from the Iselin/West Lebanon VFC were first called at 3:23 a.m. on Saturday.

The fire burned through multiple sides of the house and caused heavy damage to the top part of the house.

Smoke poured out of windows.

There were no reported injuries.

Multiple tankers were used to get the fire under control and firefighters used ladders to extinguish some of the flames inside.

The scene was cleared by 7 a.m.

