Some McCandless drivers say cars were damaged during line painting work

MCCANDLESS, Pa. — Drivers in McCandless don’t just want answers, they want someone to pay after PennDOT conducted line painting work on Sunday, Oct. 1. Drivers we spoke with said they had no idea PennDOT was doing road painting, and now their cars are damaged.

“It was just chaotic, and now my car has white paint all over it which sucks,” said Brandy Gentle.

Gentle shared pictures of her Jeep Compass. The pictures show her tires and underneath her car is completely covered in white paint.

Gentle was going to see her mother in the North Hills over the weekend when she encountered road work.

“I looked in my rearview mirror and my side mirror, and I noticed the cars behind me had a ton of paint on their tires. We just made the turn, so I was like, ‘Oh no, that means my car probably does too,’” explained Gentle.

PennDOT shared an updated schedule on Sept. 29, notifying drivers about line painting on the following roads in McCandless on Oct. 1:

· Ferguson Road (Route 4024) in McCandless

· Cumberland Road (Route 4024)

· Perrymont Road (Route 4056)

· Peebles Road (Route 4064)

But Gentle said there were no signs posted and the road wasn’t closed.

“Everything was just a mess, you could tell everybody was driving through it,” Gentle said.

She tried to get the paint out but was unsuccessful. Now she’ll have to get it professionally removed, which she says could cost upwards of $500.

“PennDOT, you know they are in charge of all that so I actually am going to go through and file a claim and see if there will to pay for this to get fixed,” Gentle said.

PennDOT said that while she can file an insurance claim against the commonwealth, it is a case-by-case review through a separate department.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group