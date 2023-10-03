Local

Heavy police presence in Connoquenessing Township, state police say

State police State police are on the scene of an incident in Connoquenessing Township, Butler County.

Connoquenessing Township, Pa. — There is a heavy police presence in the area of the Woodlands development off Route 528 in Connoquenessing Township, Butler County, according to state police. Butler County State Police Public Information Officer Bertha Cazy put out the alert on X just after 7:30 a.m.

Hawk Road and Doe Drive are currently closed and traffic is being detoured.

There is no threat to the general public, state police said.

