Westmoreland man arrested for stabbing mother while she slept, state police say

A Hunker man was arrested early Tuesday morning after troopers responded to an active domestic disturbance and learned that a man had stabbed his mother as she slept.

Kort Noel Eckman, 45, was charged with felony counts of criminal attempted homicide and aggravated assault, misdemeanor counts of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person and a summary count of harassment.

At around 1:15 a.m., state police in Greensburg were called to a home in the 600 block of Armbrust-Hecla Road in Mount Pleasant Township, Westmoreland County.

Troopers learned that Eckman had stabbed his mother multiple times as she was sleeping, according to a state police report. They took Eckman into custody and gave life-saving aid to the victim while waiting for EMS to arrive.

The victim, a 78-year-old woman, was taken by Mutual Aid EMS to Forbes Hospital and was last reported to be in stable condition.

Eckman was arraigned and taken to the Westmoreland County Jail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 18.

