Some Oakdale residents evacuated after roads, houses flood

The roads turned to rivers in Oakdale. Water rushing from Noblestown Road flooded Oakdale Hose Co.

Channel 11 saw water rescue crews mostly on standby but they did help two people escape from a business.

Flooding The roads turned into rivers Thursday evening as parts of Oakdale flooded.

Some residents were evacuated by the fire department, walking through waist-deep water.

“The rain came and we got evacuated. My car’s flooded, the house is flooded,” said Connie Sinclair. “Thanks to the fire department, we were OK.”

