LIVE UPDATES: FLOOD WARNINGS continue Friday after record rainfall

Heavy rain has caused flash flooding in the area and Severe Weather Team 11 is working to track conditions in your neighborhood.

>>> PHOTOS: Flash flooding conditions across western Pennsylvania as storms move through

Rain will taper to showers by Friday morning, but more rain will develop Friday afternoon and evening.

Area rivers will rise sharply with river flooding possible.

CLICK HERE FOR INTERACTIVE RADAR

LIVE UPDATES BELOW:

UPDATE 6 a.m.:

Hundreds are without power in the area due to severe weather.

Duquesne Light reports 1,586 customers are without power.

As of 6 a.m., West Penn Power reports the following outages:

Butler County: 531

Fayette County: 150

Washington County: 209

Westmoreland: 128

UPDATE 5:25 a.m.:

Due to a power outage, the I-279/I-579 HOV lanes will remain closed this morning, PennDOT says.

Portions of the following state roads are closed or restricted due to flooding:

Allegheny County

Route 8 (Washington Boulevard) between Route 130 (Allegheny River Boulevard) and Negley Run Road - Closed

Route 48 at Ripple Road in White Oak Borough – Closed

Route 837 (Kennywood Boulevard) between Mifflin Street and Glenn Street in West Mifflin Borough – Lane Restriction

Route 910 between North Chapel Drive and Village Club Drive in Pine Township - Closed

Route 1013 (Saxonburg Boulevard) between Reaghard Drive and Ramsey Road West Deer Township - Closed

Route 2001 (Bunola River Road) between Cliff Mill Drive and Elkhorn Road in Forward Township – Closed

Route 2046 (Streets Run Road) between Glass Run Road and Brentwood Road in the City of Pittsburgh - Closed

Route 2058 (Verona Road) between Sandy Creek Road and Mt. Carmel Road - Closed

Route 3004 (McLaughlin Run Road) between Bower Hill and Route 19 - Closed

Route 3006 (Boyce Road) at Mayview Road in South Fayette Township – Closed

Route 3013 (Brownville Road) between Piney Fork Road to McCorkle Road in South Park Township – Closed

Route 3014 (Piney Fork Road) between Snowden and Connor Road in South Park Township - Closed

Route 3026 (Millers Run Road) between Crest Street and Morgan Hill Road in South Fayette Township – Closed

Route 3048 (Noblestown Road) between at Walkers Mill Road in North Fayette Township – Closed

Route 3072 (Montour Run Road) between I-376 and Marketplace Boulevard in Moon Township – Closed

Route 3075 (Hookstown Grade Road) between Montour Run Road and FedEx Drive in Moon Township – Closed

Route 3103 (McKee Road) between Route 978 and Crossroads Drive in Oakdale Borough – Closed

Route 3160 (Business Loop 376) at Ewing Road in Moon Township – Closed

Route 4009 (North Avenue/Peoples Road/Evergreen Road) between Evergreen Road and North Avenue in Shaler Township – Closed

Route 4029 (McAleer Road) between Rochester Road to Mt. Nebo Road in Ohio and Franklin Park Township – Closed

Route 4080 (Toms Run Road/Duff Road) between Ohio River Boulevard and Duff Road in Allepo and Kilbuck townships -Closed

Beaver County

Route 51 (Constitution Boulevard) between Cove Hill Road and Fallston Street in Fallston Borough – Lane Restriction

Route 1006 (Mercer Road) between Route 65 and Route 288 in Franklin Township – Closed

Route 1015 (Hartzell Road) between Route 588 and Old Furnace Road in Marion Township - Closed

Route 1019 (Brush Creek Road) between Route 68 and Mellon Road in New Sewickley Township – Closed

Route 1019 (Brush Creek Road) between Wises Grove Road and Tulip Drive in New Sewickley Township - Closed

Route 2003 (Hoenig Road) between Big Sewickley Creek Road and Mason Road in Economy Borough – Closed

Route 3013 (Independence Road) between Village Road and Bryson Road in Hopewell Township - Closed

Route 4027 (Darlington Road) between 8th Street and Cove Hill Road – Closed (due to a slide)

Route 4037 (Barkley Hill Road) between Route 68 and Nicholas Drive in Industry Borough – Closed

Lawrence County

Route 1003 (Old Plank Road) between Mercer Road and Maitland Lane in Neshannock Township – Closed

Route 2012 (Union Valley Road) between Old Pittsburgh Street and Savanna Road in Shenango Township– Closed

Route 2013 (Mt Herman Church Road) between Route 422 to Frew Mill Road in Slippery Rock Township – Closed

Route 2013 (Mill Bridge Road) between Fairview School Road and McConnels Mill Road in Slippery Rock Township – Closed

Route 3011 (Huston Road) between Beaver Dam Road and the PA Turnpike in Enon Valley Borough – Closed

Route 4005 (Old Pulaski Road) between Glen Road and Nashua Road in Pulaski Township - Closed

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com.

UPDATE 5:23 a.m.:

Several area schools have altered plans for the day due to the flooding. Click here for a complete list of closures and delays.

UPDATE 5 a.m.:

The American Red Cross Chestnut Ridge and Allegheny Mountains Chapter has opened an emergency shelter in Armstrong County for residents displaced by flooding. The Red Cross shelter is located at the South Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Department (100 Fire Hall Rd., Freeport, PA 16229).

During a disaster, the Red Cross provides safe shelter, food, relief supplies and comfort to those in need. Red Cross shelters are open to everyone, and all disaster assistance is free. Service animals and domesticated pets are also welcome in the shelter.

Anyone in need of Red Cross assistance should call 1-800-RED CROSS.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is advising motorists that Route 68 between Mars-Evans City Road and Lindsay Road is closed in Butler County due to a damaged roadway. There is no current time available to reopen.

Homes and camps in South Buffalo Township, Armstrong County, have been evacuated due to flooding, according to the South Buffalo Volunteer Fire Department.

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 12 is announcing that portions of the following roadways are closed at this time due to flooding:

Greene County

Route 18 between Hoges Run Road and Grinnage Run Road in Center Township.

Northbound Route 18 between Water Dam Road in Franklin Township and Garner Run Road in Washington Township.

Southbound Route 19 between Rolling Meadows Road and Orchard Road in Franklin Township.

Westbound Route 21 (Roy E. Furman Highway) between Route 18 (Golden Oaks Road) and Route 4017 (Scott Run Road)/Covered Bridge Road in Center Township.

Route 2017 (Muddy Creek Road) between Carmichaels Road and Jackson Lane in Cumberland Township.

Washington County

Route 18 between Oak Grove Road and Monterrey Avenue in Canton Township.

Route 50 (Millers Run Road) between Route 980 and Muse-Bishop Road in Cecil Township.

Route 221 between Highland Ridge Drive in Buffalo Township and Verner Lane in South Franklin Township.

Route 221 (Green Valley Road) between Route 40 West and Pleasant Valley Road in Buffalo Township.

Route 221 between Route 231 (Claysville Road) and Oak Ridge Road in Blaine Township.

Route 3001 (Brush Run Road/Lake Road) between Route 40 (National Pike) and Ealy Road in Donegal Township.

Route 231 between Route 18 (Prosperity Pike) and Enon Church Road in East Finley Township.

Route 331 between Poplar Road and Hickory Nut Road in Independence Township.

Route 481 between Taylors Run Road in Carroll Township and Shannon Road in Fallowfield Township.

Route 481 between Park Way Street in the City of Monongahela and Van Voorhis Lane in Carroll Township.

Route 844 (Jefferson Avenue) between Cortez Drive and Route 18 (Henderson Avenue) in Canton Township.

Route 844 (Jefferson Avenue) between Linwood Drive and Route 331 (Brush Run Road) in Canton Township.

Route 1010 (Georgetown Road) between Spring Avenue in Cecil Township and Buckeye Street in Peters Township.

Route 2019 (Almond Road) between Route 917 (Main Street) and Wherry Road in Somerset Township.

Route 3008 (Jolly School Road/Lagonda Road) between Route 221 (South Bridge Road) in Buffalo Township and Mounts Road in South Franklin Township.

Route 3026 (Enon Church Road) between Route 231 (East Finley Drive) and Route 3032 (Valley Church Road) in East Finley Township.

Route 4017 (Atlas Cherry Valley Road/Phillis Road) between Joffre Cherry Valley Road and Atlasburg Road in Smith Township.

Route 4022 (Armstrong Drive/Weirich Avenue/Pleasant Valley Road/West Wylie Avenue) between Gorby Road/Reese Road and McKee Road in Buffalo Township.

Route 4039 (Pleasant Road/Southview Road) between Route 50 (Millers Run Road) and Pleasant Street in Mount Pleasant Township.

Route 4037 (Noblestown Road/Fort Cherry Road) between Route 50 (Millers Run Road) and Cherry Valley Road in Mount Pleasant Township.

Motorists should never drive through flooded roadways, as it takes just two feet of fast-moving water to float a car, PennDOT advises.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group